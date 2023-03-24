WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a van in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 5:36 a.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on the ramp to Akron Drive from U.S. 52 northbound.

The pedestrian was walking from Akron Drive down the ramp to U.S. 52 in the dark. The driver of a van was exiting U.S. 52 when the mirror of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the van stopped and rendered aid to the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was then taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.