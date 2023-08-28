WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died on Monday after being hit in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Friday around 9:17 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Arriving officers found a Toyota that was being driven by a 61-year-old Winston-Salem man on the scene and a pedestrian who was identified as Mable Maxine Hall, 56, of Winston-Salem.

The driver of the Toyota and his three juvenile passengers were not injured.

Hall had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. She died on Monday.

Investigators say the Toyota was going west on Akron Drive when Hall ran into the road north outside of a crosswalk and was hit.

Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

This marks the 21st traffic-related death in 2023 compared to 15 during the same timeframe in 2022.