WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, and a driver is accused of driving while impaired, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

FOX8 is told the pedestrian was hit in the area of University Parkway and North Point Boulevard while walking across the road.

The driver was arrested and is accused of driving while impaired.

The female victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.