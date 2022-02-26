Paychecks for staff delayed but on the way, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An unexpected delay in paychecks has some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees concerned, but the district says the payments are on the way.

According to WS/FCS Chief Financial Officer Andrea Gillus, Monday is the district’s official payday, but many school employees are used to seeing direct deposits go through the Friday before.

The district sent the payroll file to Wells Fargo on Thursday, but the school district says, “for reasons we are still investigating, the files were not released for payment by Wells Fargo until Friday which has caused a delay in the deposits being made.”

Wells Fargo has assured the school district that payments should go through by 2 p.m. Monday. Feb. 28, WS/FCS said in a statement to staff.

“We will continue working with our financial institution to better understand the root of the delay so together we can make sure something like this does not happen again,” Gillus said.

Below is the full statement sent to staff from Gillus:

Good afternoon WS/FCS staff, We are aware that even though pay day is not until Monday, many people are used to seeing the direct deposits credited to their accounts a day early. The payroll file for the February 28th pay day was sent to our financial institution, Wells Fargo, on Thursday. For reasons we are still investigating, the files were not released for payment by Wells Fargo until Friday which has caused a delay in the deposits being made. We have been assured that the funds will be available in all employee bank accounts by 2 p.m. on pay day, which is Monday, February 28. If you are used to your funds being credited early, please know we are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. We will continue working with our financial institution to better understand the root of the delay so together we can make sure something like this does not happen again. Thank you, Andrea Gillus – WS/FCS Chief Financial Officer