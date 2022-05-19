WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney is teaming up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in Winston-Salem to put pressure on Starbucks to drop its vegan milk surcharge.

On Thursday, PETA announced that the company has purchased a billboard on Salem Parkway east near Truist Field, where McCartney is set to perform on Saturday. The billboard, which includes an image of the performer, reads, “Sir Paul to Starbucks: End the Plant Milk Surcharge. Join the campaign at PETA.org/Starbucks.”

The billboard is the latest step in McCartney and PETA’s ongoing crusade against the coffee company’s plant-based milk surcharge.

McCartney penned an open letter to former Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, writing, “Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow’s milk. I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA. I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy.”

PETA has been touring alongside McCartney and plans to offer vegan starter kits and animal rights information during the Saturday performance.

The GOT BACK Tour’s Saturday, May 21st stop at Wake Forest University’s Truist Field will be the only tour date in the Carolinas.

“Wake Forest University is honored to host the legendary Paul McCartney inside Truist Field on May 21,” said Wake Forest University Director of Athletics John Currie. “This exciting concert reflects our commitment to providing Value to Winston-Salem and the Triad. We look forward to fans from around the state and across the country making their way to Truist Field for this world-class event with Paul McCartney and a musical version of the Best Fan Experience in North Carolina!”



