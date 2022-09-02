WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem.

It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket.

It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a free space for years when visiting businesses on Trade and Liberty Streets.

“I think that’s highway robbery,” said Shawn Pierce, who visited Winston-Salem Friday night. “It’s not fair.”

Two hours to park costs $7.25 at the SmartPark lots downtown. That’s a lot of money for Pierce when she visits downtown with her children. Like many other people, she’s now cutting her trips short to save some cash.

The pay to park rules started a couple months ago. Stores and restaurants have already seen a change in their business.

“With the addition of this pay for parking, we are seeing a little bit less foot traffic from that result,” said Christopher Lucas, the manager at Finnigan’s Wake.

Signs at the lots read “paid public parking Monday through Friday, 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, all day.”

With limited parking in the area employees are having to pay for their spaces, too.

“Some of the employees are paying for the pass which I believe is $50 a month,” said Lucas. “Other than that, if you were to pay hourly, we’d end up paying $50 per day just to park there for our shift.”

That adds up to hundreds of dollars they lose per week. Another obstacle the owner of Dye Pretty Salon told us about is the permit doesn’t guarantee her a spot.

“It’s like a first come, first serve,” said Debra Everhart.

Everhart is worried the new system will prevent her from attracting new clients.

“If people don’t have a place to park, why would they come down here,” she said.

Several business owners in this area tell FOX8 they have plans to meet with City Council members next week to discuss their concerns.

“It keeps everybody away,” said Pierce. “It’s not fair.”

The lots have cameras to snap a picture of your license plate. You use an app on your smart phone to pay. If you don’t, you’ll get a $45 ticket in the mail, which jump to $85 if you don’t pay it promptly.