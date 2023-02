WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Northbound U.S. 311 is currently shut down completely at Interstate 40 East due to an overturned tractor-trailer in the curve.

Winston-Salem police say no injuries have been reported.

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down Northbound U.S. 311 at Interstate 40 East (Winston-Salem Police Department)

The road is expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.