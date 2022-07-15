WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on Friday while firefighters battled a blaze in Winston-Salem.

The victim is in the hospital following the fire on the 300 block of Butler Avenue, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The call reporting the fire came in around 7:45 p.m., and the fire was under control in 40 minutes.

A crew of 30 firefighters responded and rescued the victim from the burning townhome.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The WSPD tells FOX8 the cause of the fire was discarded smoking materials that caught outside vegetation on fire which then spread to the townhome.