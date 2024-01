WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a reported officer-involved shooting that took place on Sunday.

Police say the shooting took place on the 5000 block of Silas Creek Road and that there is no danger to the community at this time.

One person died as a result of the shooting, according to police. No officers were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.