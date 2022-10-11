WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an apartment complex. He then followed the suspects, reporting their location to police.

Around Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road, the suspects fired at the deputy, hitting his vehicle. The suspects fired three shots.

Law enforcement found the suspect vehicle in the area of Coliseum Drive and University Parkway, chasing them into the dead end of Grove Avenue. Three people got out of the vehicle and ran away. Police apprehended two of them; Alexis Rodriguez Mendez, 18, and a juvenile.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen. Two guns were seized and so were items believed to have been stolen during the earlier car break-ins.

No one was injured, police say.

Mendez was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing an officer.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.