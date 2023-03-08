WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was involved in a crash, according to police.

Around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash involving a school bus and a car. Investigators say that the bus was driving on Country Club Road and attempted to making a sharp right-hand turn onto Lindbergh Street, swinging wide when a Chevrolet Cruze attempted to pass the bus on the right, causing the bus and the Chevrolet to collide.

No one on the bus was hurt and the driver of the Chevrolet reported minor injuries. School officials were notified and have responded.