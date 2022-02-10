No one injured after tree ‘just decided to give up,’ falls on passing car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A truly strange accident clogging up early morning traffic in Winston-Salem.

A large tree fell on a car that was driving down West Academy Street, crushing the car and bringing down powerlines.

The officer on scene said it seemed like “the tree just decided to give up” and fell just as a car was driving by.

Miraculously, the two people inside weren’t hurt. They were briefly trapped, however, but were able to get out. It doesn’t appear at the moment that the tree knocked out anyone’s power, but Duke Energy is on the scene to assess the damage.

Due to the size of the tree, it may take a little while for Academy Street between Hawthorne Road and Lockland Avenue to reopen.