TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WGHP) — The Wake Forest Demon Deacons look primed to defend their ACC Atlantic Division football title after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 31-21 on Saturday.

Wake Forest got the huge win against a fellow conference rival following a heartbreaking double-overtime in Winston-Salem against No. 5 Clemson.

Wake Forest proved their mettle even in the face of defeat as they traveled to Doak Cambell Stadium in Tallahassee defeating Florida State on their home turf.

With the victory, Wake Forest gets their first win of the ACC season and improves to 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Florida State and Clemson are considered to be among the top contenders in the ACC Atlantic Divison and a loss on Saturday would have likely torpedoed Wake Forest’s hopes of avenging last season’s ACC Championship game defeat.

Quarterback Sam Hartman led the way for Wake Forest finishing with 234 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Running back Justice Ellison also had a great day with 18 carries and 114 yards on the ground, he too also scored a touchdown.

With the victory, Wake Forest could very well vault into the top 20 of next week’s AP Top 25 poll. Florida State was favored by most to win the game.

Wake Forest’s next game will be at home against Army on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.