WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new portion of the Winston-Salem northern beltway, a project which started in December 2014, is set to open on Monday. It’s the latest piece of a planned highway that will arc around the city and provide a faster way to cross Winston-Salem.

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and N.C. Department of Transportation will host a grand opening ceremony for the new stretch of highway.

This portion of the eastern loop is 6.9 miles from U.S. 311 to University Parkway, which falls within the portions marked 1, 2 and 3 on the map below.

The eastern loop, a $1.067 billion project, will be 17.1 miles, making up one half of the Future Interstate 74 corridor. The western loop will comprise the opposite half and cost $673 million.

According to NCDOT, the beltway project is expected to reduce traffic congestion by diverting traffic from U.S. 52, improve safety and mobility and increase commerce in the area.

Courtesy of NCDOT

The state aims to finish the entire eastern section by fall 2026. Eastern loop sections G, C, D, E and F are already finished, and sections B, AA and AB are under construction.

Western loop sections CC, CD and EC are complete. Section EB is under construction. The state plans to acquire the right-of-way for Section EA and D in 2025; BA, BB and A in 2028; and CA in 2029 right-of-way acquisitions for some of the remaining sections of the western loop.