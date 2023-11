WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Publix opened in Winston-Salem this week.

The Publix at West Edge is located at 5525 Robin Lark Circle.

The store opened at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and employs around 130 workers.

The store features a:

deli

produce department

bakery

wine department

meat department

seafood department

pharmacy with drive-thru

The Publix is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.