WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews were hard at work Friday afternoon creating Winston-Salem’s newest mural.

They painted a pride flag on the crosswalk at the intersection of Trade and Sixth Streets. This is in the center of the arts district. Organizers chose this location because the district has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Winston-Salem Police helped block off the street and keep an eye on the area as crews painted. There have been some issues recently with vandalism. The pride banner outside city hall was cut in half.

The city’s Human Relations/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department headed up the project. Organizers said they hope the mural will be a visual representation of the city’s support and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

“To have something like this that’s just right there that you can see, that you can walk on, just something you can touch, I think that will be very meaningful to people and something you can hold in your heart,” said Eleanor Tebbetts, a human relations analyst with the city. “I hope people will be very encouraged by that.”

Tebbetts and her team are in charge of the mural’s upkeep. They want it to last for years to come.