WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight that broke out at a football game at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were working at the Mount Tabor High School football game when the fight erupted in the crowd.

Deputies immediately intervened. When the crowd would not respond to verbal commands, deputies used pepper spray to “safely, quickly, and effectively de-escalate the situation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials tell FOX8 that no students were involved in the fight.

The people who were sprayed were evaluated at the scene, and no injuries have been reported.

The fight caused the game against East Forsyth High School to be cut short around 9 p.m., and EFHS was named the winner of the game.

No word on any charges or what may have incited the fight.