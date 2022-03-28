WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “A lot of people get shot all the time because of that, because of someone else’s mistake or negligence,” said neighbor Devin Hamilton.

A 15-year-old going about her everyday life was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It happened after a bullet went through one of the walls of Unit B in the Gardens at Country Club Apartments.

Marisa Dunnagan said, “There was probably like 7-8 police cars they all had their lights on. I thought that this was barricaded at first.”

Officers say it happened around the 300 block of Glendare Drive just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dunagan was on her way home when she saw the police cars line her street.

“I didn’t know If I should park my car and go inside or if this was something that was currently going on,” she said.

Dunagan worries because it’s a neighborhood filled with kids, and the situation could have ended up worse,

“Being irresponsible. These are people’s lives. Our neighbors need to love and care for our neighbors. We need to think every action has a consequence,” she said.

Hamilton said, “Gun safety is really important I guess. I guess this is part of some of the reason people are fighting to get some gun laws passed and everything.”

Hamilton is a father of four. He says he is shocked to know what happened, and he hopes people realize guns are not toys. They can cause damage, injuries or, worse, death.

“We tried our hardest to get away from apartment complexes because the more people, the more problems. A lot of people don’t know how to handle guns,” said Hamilton. “I don’t think people shouldn’t have them because you need it for protection. We do need a lot more training, a lot more information put out there for people who have guns or want them, just to get an understanding.”

The teen’s family tells FOX8 she is at home and is doing fine.

This is the second accidental shooting in the span of 24 hours and just miles apart in Winston-Salem.

Monday morning a person was shot after a bullet went through the floor and into another apartment on South Stratford Road.

FOX8 asked about charges in this case, and was told with mishandled weapons there are a lot of factors that go into determining if charges will be filed including the type of gun involved.

As of Monday, there have been no charges in this case.

Winston-Salem police are still investigating the situation. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.