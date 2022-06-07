PFAFFTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) – A man has been charged after a serious head-on crash in Pfafftown, northwest of Winston-Salem.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on Skylark Road. When officers got to the scene, they found an overturned, burning Jeep with a woman trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued her from the Jeep, and she was flown to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say that the man driving the other vehicle, Trevor Ivester, 33, crossed the center line and hit the woman head-on.

Ivester was also seriously injured but is facing several charges in connection to the crash, including driving while impaired.

People who live on Skylark Road raised concerns after a fiery crash.

Tim Chambers told FOX8 the stretch of road has a history of wrecks as it curves near Clinedale Road.

“It was just was horrific. It’s something you never want to see in the first place let alone repeatedly,” Chambers said. “It was like watching a movie. It was surreal to come home and the yard be full of people.”

He’s lived near the winding curve for nearly four decades.

“It is an absolute drag strip…unfortunately, there’s no particular time when you can predict the excessive speeds,” he said. “It is just non-stop. Very unpredictable but consistent.”

Chambers thinks the speed limit should be lowered below 50 miles per hour. He hopes drivers coming around the corner by his house will slow down.

“Just be aware of your surroundings and the fact that people live here,” Chambers said. “It’s not a drag strip.”

A Winston-Salem police spokesperson told FOX8 that both people involved are in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.