Professional bull riders in Winston-Salem aim to put NC on the map

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Ahead of the inaugural season for the 2022 Professional Bull Riders Team Series, the league today announced the schedule for the eight teams that will compete through the first season.

North Carolina’s first-ever professional bull riding team, based in Winston-Salem, will debut inside LJVM Coliseum on Sept. 9-11.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a world-class professional bull riding event to my home state of North Carolina,” said Richard Childress, managing operator of the North Carolina-based team. “The entertainment value of bull riding is right up there with that of racing. It’s a family event, and we’re pleased we can offer it to our fellow North Carolinians.”

The PBR Team Series’ inaugural 10-event, 112-game regular season will include a three-day homestand event hosted by each of the eight founding teams. The 2022 season will begin with neutral site games in Cheyenne, Wyoming and will culminate in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas November 4-6, 2022. An additional neutral site event will be held in Anaheim, Calif.

The North Carolina-based team will host the seventh event of the season, with PBR also revealing the home dates for the teams based across the US.

The 2022 PBR Team Series event schedule is as follows:

Date City Venue Home Team

July 25-26 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Frontier Days Neutral Site

Aug. 5-7 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Kansas City Outlaws

Aug. 12-13 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Neutral Site

Aug. 19-21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Nashville Stampede

Aug. 26-28 Austin, TX Moody Center Austin Gamblers

Sept. 3-5 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Amphitheater Missouri Thunder

Sept. 9-11 Winston-Salem, NC LJVM Coliseum Carolina

Sept 16-18 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Oklahoma Freedom

Oct. 7-9 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Texas Rattlers

Oct. 14-16 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Arizona Ridge Riders

Nov. 4-6 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Championship

The schedule for individual game matchups during these event weekends and on-sale ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The league will host a PBR Team Series draft on May 23 before the start of the 2022 season among any bull riders who have declared for the draft during a league eligibility window.

The North Carolina team will have the seventh pick in the draft and order of selection that was determined by a draft lottery among all teams in New York on Jan. 7.

“The inaugural PBR Team Series season will play out across a very strong collection of cities, culminating in our Las Vegas Championship,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and commissioner with PBR. “Each stop on the schedule will be a real happening with plenty of fun events for fans and opportunities to come together to rally around their team. It will be exciting to watch the Carolina fan base grow.”