WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were flagged down by someone who told them that a person in an apartment had been shot.

They found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say there was a fight outside of the apartments on Ivy Avenue and someone involved in the fight fired several shots toward people gathered outside. The victim was hit but it isn’t clear whether he was the intended target of the shooting. The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.