WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple shots were fired at officers during a pursuit and arrest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem officers were working with federal partners and trying to serve a federal arrest warrant to a male who they say will not be identified at this time.

While they were trying to serve the warrant, a vehicle pursuit began in the area of the 3000 block of University Parkway.

During the pursuit, multiple shots were reportedly fired at officers by the suspect.

The pursuit then ended at the scene of a traffic crash, and the suspect was taken into custody.

No officers or citizens were injured. The suspect was also uninjured.

There will be a large police presence in this area for the next few hours, but officers are not looking for other suspects, and there is no danger to the public.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route through the area.