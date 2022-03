WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple patients were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to fire officials.

At 12:24 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a crash on the 3600 block of Yadkinville Road.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, three vehicles collided.

Fire Capt. Daniel Everhart said that three or four patients were taken to the hospital.

Crews did need to pop a door open but no patients were pinned during the wreck.