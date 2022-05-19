WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash on University Parkway, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Three cars were involved in the crash, and multiple injuries were sustained in the crash. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Those injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The crash happened on the 3100 block of University Parkway.

Area of the crash (Google Maps)

The Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted the following statement on the crash:

“Traffic on Northbound University Pkwy is being diverted to Northbound Cherry Street while officers investigate a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is expected to be impacted for the next two hours. Please use an alternate route.”

This is a developing story.