WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Fire Department crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.

The crash in the Stratford Road and Hillcrest Center Drive area involved a rescue.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to be cautious if near the area.

This is a developing story.