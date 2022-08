WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mount Tabor High School students and staff will mark the one-year anniversary of a shooting that killed a student with a moment of silence on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools news release.

School officials and student groups will dedicate a tree and a plaque in the Spartan Memory Garden in honor of William Miller, Jr.

The Spartan Memory Garden is on campus next to the athletics stadium.