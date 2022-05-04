WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The motorcycle was north on Stratford Road, and a car was turning left on Burke Mill Road when it reportedly hit the motorcycle.

The person on the motorcycle was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was charged with failure to yield right away.

The person on the motorcycle was charged with driving with their license revoked and failure to display registration tags.