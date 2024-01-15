WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Corey Jamaal Conrad Jr., 23, is facing multiple charges following an attempted child abduction in the 1300 block of North Cherry Street.

The incident happened Friday when an eight-year-old girl was targeted just after getting off the school bus.

According to Winston-Salem police, the suspect grabbed the child’s arm, claiming familiarity with her. However, a neighbor who knew the child intervened, preventing the abduction. The suspect fled the scene, but the incident raised concerns among residents.

Winston-Salem police responded. A day later, officers returned to the area after the child’s mother spotted Conrad Jr. again. He resisted arrest and allegedly assaulted a police officer.

The child’s mother, Courtney Black, revealed that unusual behavior from Conrad Jr. had been observed days before the attempted kidnapping. He had even visited the Black’s home before and left candy on their porch.

Black disclosed that Conrad Jr. had previously approached her, claiming familiarity with her and her children. Despite her lack of recognition, Conrad Jr. persisted. He reportedly returned to her home the day after the attempted abduction and asked to see her daughter.

“He was saying he was waiting for someone. I said, ‘Why are you waiting on them at my house?'” said Latoya Warreenn, a neighbor.

Warreenn said Conrad Jr.’s actions seemed suspicious while waiting on her neighbor’s children.

Conrad Jr. now faces charges, including abduction of a child, assault on a child under 12, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official.

He is currently held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the ongoing investigation into the incident.

No injuries were reported during the arrest.