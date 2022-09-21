WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and her two children who are out of the hospital are grateful that an uncle and nephew duo were in the right place at the right time.

They helped rescue the family from a vehicle that had flipped upside down during a crash.

The mother was driving down Stratford Road in Winston Salem around 6:15 p.m. when she says she lost control, veered off the road, hit a tree and overturned. The crash knocked the mother out with her 11-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son trapped inside.

James Hess and his nephew were leaving a sporting goods store when they came across the crash scene.

It wasn’t until he moved closer to the ditch, that Hess heard the desperate cries for help.

There was also another good Samaritan on the scene working to free the trapped family.

“That’s when we notice kids were inside the car. One by one, a guy inside the car passed them to my nephew and brought them out,” Hess said. “The second one…had a really bad gash on his head…you could see his skull. It was like two inches wide. So I didn’t know what to do. I freaked out a little bit.”

Hess managed to wrap a shirt around the child’s head as more concerned people stopped to help.

“There was a gas line leak under the car,” Hess said. “Someone yelled there’s someone else in there that’s unconscious, so we were trying to get her out…the way the car flipped over in the ditch, it was impossible for us to get out. It was trapped…we did everything we could do.”

In less than ten minutes officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene to pull the mother out of the vehicle.

leaving the scene not knowing if everyone made it out OK bothered Hess.

“I have three kids. If something like that happened to my ex or me, I would want everyone to do the same for me,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was able to speak to the mom for the first time.

“I really want to thank you all. God bless you all for everything you did yesterday,” she told him.

“We’re glad you’re OK, and it’s amazing to hear your voice,” he said.

He had chills from that conversation and was happy knowing the family survived the horrific crash.

“I don’t even live here. We were lucky to pass by,” he said. “I would want everyone to do the same for me.”

The mother has minor fractures in her hand, and her 4-year-old son is recovering from the gash he got from the crash.

She says her 11-month-old daughter walked away with no injuries.