WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A moped rider was fatally struck on Reynolda Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday, a truck was driving north on Reynolda Road while a moped was riding south on Reynolda Road.

Police say that the truck driver was making a left turn into a shopping center and struck the moped.

The moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.