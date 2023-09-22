WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can meet a number of talented authors during Bookmarks’ annual Festival of Books and Authors in Winston-Salem.

New York Times bestselling author Steven Rowley is one of those authors. His latest book is called “The Celebrants” and you can meet him during the festival on Saturday.

“All the Right Notes” by author Dominic Lim was named one of the six best romance novels of the summer by “Entertainment Weekly,” and one of the best romance books of the year so far by “Library Journal.” Lim says that this book marries his passion for writing with his passion for music.

Bestselling author, television writer, and award-winning playwright, R. Eric Thomas, will also be in attendance. His latest book is called “Congratulations, the Best is Over” and he’ll be participating in a book signing during the festival as well.

You can find more about the festival on their website.