WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Subway on Saturday night.

At around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Subway location at 1527 Peters Creek Parkway after getting a report of an armed robbery.

At the scene, police spoke to Subway employees who told them that two Black men dressed in all-black clothing, white gloves and black face masks entered the business displaying semi-automatic handguns.

One of the armed men was wearing brown shoes and the other was wearing white shoes.

Investigators say the suspects then robbed the Subway of an undisclosed amount of money and forced the employees into a backroom at gunpoint before running away from the area.

A WSDP K-9 unit was called to the scene to track the suspects. However, the results came up negative and the K-9s were unable to track them.

None of the employees at Subway were injured during the robbery.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717.