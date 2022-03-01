‘Everything’s just kind of hit us all at once’: Many people in Piedmont Triad struggling as inflation increases

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Prices from the grocery store to the gas station have risen over the past several months.

It’s left some people in the Piedmont Triad to make cutbacks and changes to their budget.

“Pennies here and there add up over a few weeks to a few months,” said Tiffany Holcomb, who is concerned about rising inflation. “We’re tired of pandemics. We’re tired of higher grocery bills. We’re tired of gas prices going up.”

She said getting by is becoming more expensive than expected.

“I think everything’s just kind of hit us all at once in trying to process and wrap your mind around moving from pandemic to war to what’s the next thing and all the in-between to live day-to-day,” she said.

Holcomb lost her job at the start of the pandemic. After months of being on unemployment, she bounced back with a new job and better salary until price hikes sunk her budget.

“It was just a really quick switch from yes, I finally got the job and balancing everything back out and then the next thing you know it’s $70 to fill up a gas tank, and that is crazy to me,” Holcomb said.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas on Tuesday was $3.55 in North Carolina, according to AAA.

If Holcomb isn’t pinching pennies at the pump, it’s at the grocery store.

Her receipt from a recent trip to Lowe’s Food in Winston-Salem for several basic items was $100. She’s noticed items like meats and milk were more expensive.

“People that buy things all the time, they can see the few cents and then an extra few cents,” she said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports overall food prices are up 7.4% compared to a year ago. The biggest price spike was meats, poultry, fish and eggs.

Sometimes what Holcomb is looking for on the shelves isn’t in stock.

“As opposed to planning a grocery list or what you want to have for dinner that week, it’s kind of see what they’ve got then plan,” Holcomb said.

For now, she is cutting out shopping online and sticking to a strict budget.

“I think that if something doesn’t give, it’s going to create just chaos for people,” she said.