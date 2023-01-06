WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to well over a decade in prison for the murder of a cab driver in Winston-Salem.

In the early morning hours of March 8, 2018, Winston-Salem police officers came to the intersection of Peachtree Street and Tower Street after getting a report of a stationary taxicab.

At the scene, EMS and police found Richard Doorman Webb, 49, seated in the driver’s seat of the taxi suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Investigators say that Webb’s gunshot wound “damaged several major organs” and he would ultimately die at the scene due to his severe injuries.

Investigators found the rear passenger door of Webb’s taxi still open and some of Webb’s belongings, including his phone and the contents of his wallet, were scattered at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Webb was a driver for Classic Cab and was working the night he was killed. Webb was last seen at 1:23 a.m. when Classic Cab dispatched him to an address on Whitfield Road.

Police found the suspect, then 25-year-old Calvin Lee Moore, within walking distance of the crime scene at a house on Peachtree Street.

A woman in the house told investigators that Moore arrived at the home at 4 a.m.

A search of the house revealed a .22 caliber revolver hidden under a mattress. Investigators also say that a call for the cab was traced to Moore’s cell phone.

Detectives say they interviewed Moore and he admitted to riding in the cab and shooting Webb. Moore also admitted to using the revolver that was found under the mattress and that it belonged to him.

Moore eventually plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the Forsyth County Superior Court.

On Friday, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office announced that Superior Court Judge David Hall sentenced the now 30-year-old Moore, to 155 months minimum to 198 months maximum imprisonment, a total of 12-16 years in prison.