WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in the death of another man who was reported missing.

Winston-Salem Police Department said that they got a call on Oct. 23 reporting Zackary Voshall New missing. As they investigated, police said that evidence indicated that New’s disappearance was “not voluntary.”

Police say that they believe New was murdered on Sept. 17, almost a month before he was reported missing.

At the end of November, detectives took out arrest warrants against Jerry Jonas Caudill for firearm by felon and concealed remains of a human body having reasonable grounds to believe that the death occurred from unnatural causes.

Caudill turned himself in on Wednesday, and he was charged with murder and given no bond.

New’s death is the 47th homicide of 2023 as compared to 35 homicides in 2022.