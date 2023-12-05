WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has turned himself in a week after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police say that on Nov. 15, they found a man who had been shot on Salem Gardens Drive. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

After investigating the incident, they obtained an arrest warrant for Craig Sheldon Hale, 27, for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

On Nov. 21, Hale turned himself in on the charges and received no bond.