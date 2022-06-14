WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man turned himself in to police on Tuesday after a shooting on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Sunday, Winston Salem officers were sent to the Reidco Convenience Store on 4257 Reidsville Road when they were told about a shooting.

Two people inside the store got in an argument that led outside where the two people began shooting at each other, the release says.

Both of them then got in separate vehicles and drove away.

One round hit the convenience store and a parked car that was in the parking lot.

No workers or citizens were injured at the scene.

Kedrick Leonard White, 20, of Winston-Salem, turned himself in at the Forsyth County Jail. He was charged with possession and discharging a firearm and given a $5,000 secured bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.