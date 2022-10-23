WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody following an alleged robbery on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Walgreens on 2125 Cloverdale Avenue after getting a report of an armed robbery.

Staff at Walgreens say that the suspect entered the store and tried to buy items. However, before completing his purchase, the suspect allegedly “threatened to harm” staff and demanded cash and other items. Once the suspect’s demands were met, he proceeded to leave the store and head East.

Police were able to recover some of the stolen items taken from Walgreens and none of the store’s staff was injured during the robbery.

After following several leads, investigators identified the suspect as Joshua Daniel Justice, 37.

Officers continued to search the area and eventually found Justice on Melrose Street where he was taken into custody.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.