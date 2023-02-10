WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting at a trailer in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of East Sprague Street, in the south part of Winston-Salem, before 2:30 a.m. While officers were on the way to the scene, the caller, who lives with the victim, told 911 dispatch that someone was injured.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower back and a teenage boy with a graze wound to the shoulder.

Investigators believe a gray vehicle drove by the trailer. When it stopped, multiple shooters fired shots at the trailer, striking both people inside.

No word on any suspects or if police have any leads.