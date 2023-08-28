WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and juvenile victim are in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 2:36 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to the 1600 block of North Patterson

Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

A 17-year-old told police she was shot on North Patterson Avenue. She was shot once in the shoulder.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man then arrived at a hospital after having been shot multiple times. His injuries are “serious,” police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.