Man taken to hospital in Winston-Salem after car crashes into building on Country Club Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:29 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Country Club Road and Meadowlark Drive when they were told about a crash with injuries.

Arriving officers learned a 2011 Ford Mustang ran off the road and was stuck in a building on Country Club Road.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was the only person in the Mustang and was trapped inside, the release says.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

