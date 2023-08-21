WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has been arrested in Winston-Salem after a shooting and a chase, according to police.

Winston-Salem police say that early Monday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., officers were looking for Kevin Tewon Spain, of Greensboro, who they said had shot into a home in a “domestic-related” incident earlier in the morning.

Spain was seen downtown driving his car at a “high rate of speed.” He drove away from an attempted traffic stop and officers began following him. Spain crashed at the intersection of W. 4th Street and N. Trade Street and then ran away on foot, but was taken into custody shortly after that and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he got in the crash.

Officers say they found an assault rifle and a handgun from the crash.

Charges are forthcoming and this is an active, on-going investigation.