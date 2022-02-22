Man tackled by security while trying to serve WS/FCS school board papers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was tackled by security officials while trying to serve the WS/FCS school board papers during a board of education meeting on Tuesday night.

The man was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer. He’s been banned from all WS/FCS properties.

Recess was called for five minutes after the incident.

Comments by community members resumed after the man was taken out of the room.

The board voted to make masks optional in WS/FCS starting Monday, Feb. 28.

The content of the papers is unknown.