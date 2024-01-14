WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place at a Cook Out on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 5:17 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Cook Out on 3101 Peters Creek Parkway after getting a report of an armed robbery.

Employees told police that a Black man in black clothing entered the restaurant with a handgun and demanded money from the register before leaving on foot.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.