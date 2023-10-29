WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries as the result of a stabbing that took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to a home on the 1400 block of East Fourth Street after getting a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a stab wound inside the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators say there is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.