WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An unidentified male victim was shot inside of a home at 2:46 a.m. in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police say that they responded to a reported shooting on North Graham Avenue.

On the scene, officers say they found the victim suffering from a minor non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital via EMS.

Police say that evidence on the scene and witness statements suggest that the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Allegedly, the victim was inside of the home when several shots were fired at the home from a vehicle.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says that the incident is an ongoing investigation and that there is no information available on a suspect at this time.