WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers went to a home on E. Sixteenth Street around 8:42 p.m. after getting reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found two victims, a man and a woman, inside the home who had been stabbed and cut.

They say that the two victims were injured during a fight with William Cundiff Jr., who also lived at the home.

The victims were taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition and the woman has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Cundiff was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.