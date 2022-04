WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The stabbing reportedly happened on Cleveland Avenue around 7:38 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

He originally turned down EMS then called them back 20 minutes late, and they took him to the hospital.

This is a developing story.