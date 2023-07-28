WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is recovering after being stabbed multiple times by an acquaintance, according to police.

Around midnight on Friday, police went to the BP gas station on New Walkertown Road about a stabbing, where they found a man who had been stabbed in the body and head multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

Police say that the victim was at an apartment complex on New Walkertown Road with an acquaintance known to him as “Will” when the man began stabbing him with a knife for “unknown reasons.” The victim got away and received help from citizens at the gas station.

However, officers could not find a crime scene at the apartment complex and have not located the suspect. They do believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone who might have information about the suspect should call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.