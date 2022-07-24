WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery in Winston-Salem on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the Food Lion at 1000 Waughtown Street at 9:30 a.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding Food Lion (Google Maps)

At the scene, police found a 27-year-old Food Lion employee inside of the store suffering from a stab wound to the chest area.

The victim was alert and conscious as store personnel gave him medical aid prior to the arrival of police and EMS.

Investigators say that the victim was sitting inside of his vehicle in the parking lot when Leslie Marie Lambeth, 33, approached him. The victim did not know Lambeth.

Lambeth allegedly produced a knife and demanded property from the victim. When he refused, Lambeth stabbed him and then ran away.

Lambeth would later return to the scene where she was taken into custody by police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.